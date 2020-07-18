Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $219.76 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

