Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

