Webchain Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , STEX, Coinroom and EscoDEX. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00744328 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, EscoDEX, STEX and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

