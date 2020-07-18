WCM Global Growth Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WQG)

WCM Global Growth Ltd (ASX:WQG) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
WCM Global Growth has a 1 year low of A$0.88 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of A$1.37 ($0.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.20.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
