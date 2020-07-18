WCM Global Growth Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WQG)

WCM Global Growth Ltd (ASX:WQG) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

WCM Global Growth has a 1 year low of A$0.88 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of A$1.37 ($0.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.20.

WCM Global Growth Company Profile

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

