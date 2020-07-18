WaykiChain (WICC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $42.69 million and $1.50 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.01895984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00187209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

