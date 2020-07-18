Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 45,605 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

