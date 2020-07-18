Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Watford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Watford has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maamoun Rajeh bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watford in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watford by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

