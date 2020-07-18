Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WASH stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.