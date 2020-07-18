Warburg Research Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €152.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($170.79) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.13 ($139.47).

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock opened at €152.60 ($171.46) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.78. zooplus has a 52-week low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a 52-week high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.