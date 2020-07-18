Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €23.56 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of €29.36 ($32.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

