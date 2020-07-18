Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 1,785 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

