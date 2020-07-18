Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

