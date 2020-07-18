Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

