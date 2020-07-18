Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.