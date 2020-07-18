Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

