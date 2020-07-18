Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 354.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

