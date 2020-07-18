Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,093 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.6% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.