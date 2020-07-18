Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

