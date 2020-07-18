Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.