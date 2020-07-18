W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.14 and the lowest is $2.62. W W Grainger reported earnings of $4.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $16.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.14 to $18.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $330.27 on Friday. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.71.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 139.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after purchasing an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.