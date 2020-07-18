W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

