Vulcan Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,885 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 824 call options.

Shares of VMC opened at $124.95 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 34.8% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 140,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

