Voya Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,612 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,252% compared to the typical volume of 415 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

