VouchForMe 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,857.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 23% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $336,897.13 and approximately $23,857.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01885794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00186741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.