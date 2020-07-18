VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

VLVLY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Research analysts forecast that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.