Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 114,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

