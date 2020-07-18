VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen Sells 33,481 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sanjay Poonen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 15th, Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00.
- On Friday, May 1st, Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.