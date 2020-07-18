VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen Sells 33,481 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Poonen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

