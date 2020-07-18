Vistra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 901 call options.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $19.62 on Friday. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

