Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $859.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $3,849,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 354,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 101.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 267,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,199 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

