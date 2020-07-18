Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,506,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.