Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

V stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

