Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

