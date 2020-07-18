Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.