Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price (down from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.87).

VMUK opened at GBX 93.62 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.08. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

