Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $21.62. Vipshop shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 6,261,900 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,560,000 after buying an additional 368,876 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

