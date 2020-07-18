Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.81.

VNOM opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,372 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,911,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

