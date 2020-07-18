Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,372 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,911,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

