VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $45,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 279,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of CFO opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

