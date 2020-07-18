Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.27.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

