Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.79. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

