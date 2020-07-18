Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

VRCA opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $223.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

