Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

