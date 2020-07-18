Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

