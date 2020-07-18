Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.