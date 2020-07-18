Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of Verisign worth $34,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of VRSN opened at $199.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.55. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.