Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Verint Systems stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

