Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Raised to $1.80 at Citigroup

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $1.40 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Venator Materials by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 152,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 131,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

