Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Director Craig B. Reynolds Sells 33,594 Shares

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of -1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VAPO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114,184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.