Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

