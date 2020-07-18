Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

